Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Geico, Rakuten and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 06, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Indeed says, “Better work begins here” in a spot that focuses on one woman’s search for a job that would allow her to work remotely. A giant version of the Geico Gecko—a ​​Geico Geckosaurus—stars in the latest from the insurance marketer. And a “swinger”—a woman enjoying her porch swing—explains how Rakuten’s cash-back shopping platform works.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Geckosaurus
GEICO: Geckosaurus
Premiered on: Brad Pitt: E! True Hollywood Story, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,094,193,591 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,178,934 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.37%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Cha-ching While You Swing
Rakuten: Cha-ching While You Swing
Premiered on: Farmhouse Fixer, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 138,417,498 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $737,570 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.69%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Real Refreshing
Truly Hard Seltzer: Real Refreshing
Premiered on: Fast Foodies, truTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 117,901,199 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $833,493 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.35%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Marion
Indeed: Marion
Premiered on: WTA Encore, Tennis Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,811,889,782 (76% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,441,476 (70% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.05%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Like We Read Your Mind
Taco Bell: Like We Read Your Mind
Premiered on: 16 and Pregnant, MTV2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,143,620,166 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,041,982 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.60%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
