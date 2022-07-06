Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Geico, Rakuten and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Indeed says, “Better work begins here” in a spot that focuses on one woman’s search for a job that would allow her to work remotely. A giant version of the Geico Gecko—a Geico Geckosaurus—stars in the latest from the insurance marketer. And a “swinger”—a woman enjoying her porch swing—explains how Rakuten’s cash-back shopping platform works.