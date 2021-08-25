Watch the newest commercials from Little Caesars, Progressive, SiriusXM and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Progressive’s Flo brings back the “Flocus Group” to get consumers’ reactions to a Progressive commercial. (This ad is titled “Flocus Group 2”—a very belated follow-up to the original “Flocus Group” ad, with the same cast of characters, that was released in 2019.) SiriusXM says that “Everything you want to hear, lives here.” And Little Caesars hypes its new Crazy Calzony with a little help from the jealous competitors at “Big Pizza” and their Pizzabot.

