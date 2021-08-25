Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Little Caesars, Progressive, SiriusXM and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 25, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Allbirds, Old Navy, Taco Bell and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Progressive’s Flo brings back the “Flocus Group” to get consumers’ reactions to a Progressive commercial. (This ad is titled “Flocus Group 2”—a very belated follow-up to the original “Flocus Group” ad, with the same cast of characters, that was released in 2019.) SiriusXM says that “Everything you want to hear, lives here.” And Little Caesars hypes its new Crazy Calzony with a little help from the jealous competitors at “Big Pizza” and their Pizzabot. 

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Allbirds, Old Navy, Taco Bell and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Lowe’s, Paramount+, Dannon and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Pilot, Match, Quest Nutrition and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
<

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fansville: Return to Glory
Dr Pepper: Fansville: Return to Glory
Premiered on: ESPNU College Football Top 25 Games of 2020, ESPNU
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 58,542,057 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $303,994 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.00%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Take on Anything
Facebook: Take on Anything
Premiered on: America This Morning, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 667,592,174 (38% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,507,243 (63% of industry)
Interruption Rate: -2.00%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Flocus Group 2
Progressive: Flocus Group 2
Premiered on: The Steve Wilkos Show, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,201,845,706 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,496,678 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.00%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
RIP Pizzabot
Little Caesars Pizza: RIP Pizzabot
Premiered on: Celebrity Game Face, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,838,467,436 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,813,238 (15% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 5.00%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Moving In
SiriusXM Satellite Radio: Moving In
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 20,049,474 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $101,021 (21% of industry)
Interruption Rate: -4.00%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Wendy’s, Rocket Mortgage, Progressive and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from LegalZoom, Expedia, Glade and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Samsung, Walmart and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Allbirds, Old Navy, Taco Bell and more

Watch the newest commercials from Allbirds, Old Navy, Taco Bell and more
Watch the newest commercials from Lowe’s, Paramount+, Dannon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Lowe’s, Paramount+, Dannon and more
Watch the newest commercials from Pilot, Match, Quest Nutrition and more

Watch the newest commercials from Pilot, Match, Quest Nutrition and more
Watch the newest commercials from Wendy’s, Rocket Mortgage, Progressive and more

Watch the newest commercials from Wendy’s, Rocket Mortgage, Progressive and more
Watch the newest commercials from LegalZoom, Expedia, Glade and more

Watch the newest commercials from LegalZoom, Expedia, Glade and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Samsung, Walmart and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Samsung, Walmart and more
Watch the newest commercials from 9 Elements, Zelle, McDonald’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from 9 Elements, Zelle, McDonald’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Lemonade, McDonald’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Lemonade, McDonald’s and more