Watch the newest commercials from Mercedes-Benz, AT&T, RingCentral and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford teams up with AT&T’s Lily (Milana Vayntrub) to explain how phone trades work—and Stafford ends up making a few references to his own storied career along the way. Mercedes-Benz calls its EQS sedan “the world’s most aerodynamic production vehicle.” And Caesar checks in with his team of Roman senators via RingCentral group video chat—and it doesn’t go well.