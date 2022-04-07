Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Mercedes-Benz, AT&T, RingCentral and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 07, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Apartments.com, T-Mobile and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford teams up with AT&T’s Lily (Milana Vayntrub) to explain how phone trades work—and Stafford ends up making a few references to his own storied career along the way. Mercedes-Benz calls its EQS sedan “the world’s most aerodynamic production vehicle.” And Caesar checks in with his team of Roman senators via RingCentral group video chat—and it doesn’t go well.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Zak & Zach: Et 2 Brute
RingCentral: Zak & Zach: Et 2 Brute
Premiered on: Street Outlaws: America's List, Discovery Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Shapes
Mercedes-Benz: Shapes
Premiered on: Masters on the Range, CBS Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 776,960,453 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,903,741 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.58%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Help Yourself: Break the Cycle
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese: Help Yourself: Break the Cycle
Premiered on: Cheers, Hallmark
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 194,260,171 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $736,698 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.30%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Make Every Journey Exceptional
Qatar Airways: Make Every Journey Exceptional
Premiered on: Sport Today, BBC World News (North America)
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Lily + Matthew: Interview
AT&T Wireless: Lily + Matthew: Interview
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,008,252,871 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $59,088,761 (42% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.48%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

