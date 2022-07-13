Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Meta, Progressive, Hardee’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 13, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Shipt, Jergens, MasterCraft and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Meta says Portal is “the smart video calling device that makes work from home work for you.” Progressive’s Jamie gives Jon Hamm pointers for his upcoming date with Flo. (See an earlier Jon Hamm Progressive spot in the June 15 edition of Hot Spots.) And Hardee’s encourages you to “fall for cluckbait” in a spot that hypes its current “doubly delicious chicken deal.”

Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022

See ad spending, rankings and analysis for the biggest marketers and brands
Click here

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Nourish Every You
Vitaminwater: Nourish Every You
Premiered on: Verified Videos, Revolt
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 95,205,993 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $366,419 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.30%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Alien Abduction: Cluckbait
Hardee's: Alien Abduction: Cluckbait
Premiered on: Quick Pitch, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 52,614,872 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $552,121 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.64%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Boss of Me
LegalZoom.com: Boss of Me
Premiered on: Hogan's Heroes, SundanceTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 731,778,976 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,355,785 (14% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.50%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Jamie’s Advice
Progressive: Jamie’s Advice
Premiered on: Reba, Hallmark
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,886,175,939 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,013,666 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.33%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Make WFH Work For You
Meta Portal: Make WFH Work For You
Premiered on: CBS Mornings, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 520,829,726 (42% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,224,183 (26% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.02%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Shipt, Jergens, MasterCraft and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Grubhub, Warby Parker, Febreze and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Disneyland, Rooms To Go, Amazon Web Services and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Metaverse marketing blog

Catch up on the latest virtual experiences and more
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Shipt, Jergens, MasterCraft and more

Watch the newest commercials from Shipt, Jergens, MasterCraft and more
Watch the newest commercials from Grubhub, Warby Parker, Febreze and more

Watch the newest commercials from Grubhub, Warby Parker, Febreze and more
Watch the newest commercials from Disneyland, Rooms To Go, Amazon Web Services and more

Watch the newest commercials from Disneyland, Rooms To Go, Amazon Web Services and more
Watch the newest commercials from Mentos, McDonald’s, Bite and more

Watch the newest commercials from Mentos, McDonald’s, Bite and more
Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Geico, Rakuten and more

Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Geico, Rakuten and more
Watch the newest commercials from Brooklinen, McDonald’s, Guitar Center and more

Watch the newest commercials from Brooklinen, McDonald’s, Guitar Center and more
Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Panera, Effectv and more

Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Panera, Effectv and more
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Kraft, Walmart and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Kraft, Walmart and more