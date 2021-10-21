Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Popeyes, DoorDash and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Megan Thee Stallion hypes her Hottie Sauce, a new menu offering at Popeyes that’s billed as a “Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion” collaboration. Kristen Wiig stars in an Old Navy spot that calls attention to the retailer’s plan to have zero plastic shopping bags in its stores by 2023. And a dad explains what it takes to be the GOOAT (Greatest Order Of All Time) in the latest from DoorDash.