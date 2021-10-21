Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Popeyes, DoorDash and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 21, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from CarMax, TikTok, Petco and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Megan Thee Stallion hypes her Hottie Sauce, a new menu offering at Popeyes that’s billed as a “​​Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion” collaboration. Kristen Wiig stars in an Old Navy spot that calls attention to the retailer’s plan to have zero plastic shopping bags in its stores by 2023. And a dad explains what it takes to be the GOOAT (Greatest Order Of All Time) in the latest from DoorDash.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Level Up Your Game
Mountain Dew: Level Up Your Game
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 44,074,494 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $156,301 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.14%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Victor Solomon: Literally Balling
Hennessy: Victor Solomon: Literally Balling
Premiered on: Martin, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,233,471 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $62,852 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.72%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Wild Megan Hottie Sauce
Popeyes: Wild Megan Hottie Sauce
Premiered on: Below Deck, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,518,176,424 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,513,791 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.36%
Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)
The Imagine Mission
Old Navy: The Imagine Mission
Premiered on: Buried, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,330,837,228 (70% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,115,087 (57% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.05%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
GOOATER: Dad
DoorDash: GOOATER: Dad
Premiered on: Around the Horn, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 824,788,516 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,492,673 (26% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.56%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

