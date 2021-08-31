Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Aflac, Coke and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 31, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Ethos Life, The Home Depot, Subway and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: South Korean boy band BTS stars in a fresh 30-second TV cut of an ad for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone. (A three-minute web version of this spot debuted on YouTube on Aug. 11.) Nick Saban and Deion Sanders costar—along with a marching band, cheerleaders and, of course, the Aflac Duck—in the latest from Aflac. And Coke hypes Coca-Cola Zero Sugar with a little help from a dinosaur and a meteorite. (A web version of this spot debuted on YouTube on Aug. 9.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Unfold Your World
Samsung Mobile: Unfold Your World
Premiered on: Shark Tank, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,643,221,649 (52% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,487,303 (72% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.42%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Dino
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar: Dino
Premiered on: NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green, NBC Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 503,549,267 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,273,095 (28% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.38%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Shopkeeper
Dos Equis: Shopkeeper
Premiered on: College Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 115,662,786 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $520,115 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.31%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Save It, See It
Michelob: Save It, See It
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 808,673,551 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,530,840 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.78%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Ready for Prime Time
Aflac: Ready for Prime Time
Premiered on: Living Single, MTV2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 274,647,574 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,928,849 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.30%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
