Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Snuggle, Bubly, Dell and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 04, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Accenture, Mastercard, Upwork and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: “Some days you just need it,” Snuggle says in a spot that endorses, well, snuggling. Actress (“Black-ish,” “Grown-ish”) and filmmaker Yara Shahidi stars in a Dell Technologies spot with the tagline “Expand your Youniverse.” And longtime Bubly pitchman Michael Bublé appears in another installment of the brand’s current “See the Bubly side” campaign. (See a previous installment of the campaign here.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Every Kind Snuggle
Snuggle: Every Kind Snuggle
Premiered on: Lola, érase una vez, Galavision
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The End of the Sleep App
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals: The End of the Sleep App
Premiered on: The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 296,434,102 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,764,945 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.50%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Early Party Arrivals?
bubly: Early Party Arrivals?
Premiered on: Tyler Perry's House of Payne, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 346,593,121 (40% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,468,864 (51% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.03%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
You Look Good
Glossier: You Look Good
Premiered on: Home Town, HGTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Expand Your Youniverse
Dell Technologies: Expand Your Youniverse
Premiered on: Teen Mom 2, MTV2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,211,797,240 (49% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,386,262 (25% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.08%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

