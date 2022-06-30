Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Panera, Effectv and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Effectv, a Comcast company, promotes its on-demand Small Business HQ resource center. “At Spectrum,” an announcer says in a spot that promotes Spectrum Security Shield, “we think if it’s connected to your Wi-Fi, it should be protected.” And Panera Bread calls its Charged Lemonade—a new drink containing plant-based caffeine from guarana and coffee extract—a “force of nature.”