Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Panera, Effectv and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 30, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Effectv, a Comcast company, promotes its on-demand Small Business HQ resource center. “At Spectrum,” an announcer says in a spot that promotes Spectrum Security Shield, “we think if it’s connected to your Wi-Fi, it should be protected.” And Panera Bread calls its Charged Lemonade—a new drink containing plant-based caffeine from guarana and coffee extract—a “force of nature.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Security Shield
Spectrum: Security Shield
Premiered on: Nightline, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 504,074,433 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,543,456 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.49%
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
Force of Nature
Panera Bread: Force of Nature
Premiered on: 2022 Wimbledon Championships, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 737,049,425 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,787,542 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.17%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Jackie and Gary
Chick-fil-A: Jackie and Gary
Premiered on: Family Feud, MyNetworkTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 800,900,317 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,928,318 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.74%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Not a Small Task
Effectv: Not a Small Task
Premiered on: Naked and Afraid, Animal Planet
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 77,177,210 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $186,142 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.66%
Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)
Live to 150
Elevance Health: Live to 150
Premiered on: Mornings With Maria Bartiromo, Fox Business
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 17,014,600 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $74,525 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.45%
Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

