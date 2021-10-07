Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, 23andMe, Roku and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: T-Mobile says it has “four times more 5G coverage than Verizon.” 23andMe wants you to know that 80% of its customers get “genetically meaningful health info” from their 23andMe DNA reports. And Roku says its smart TVs “have America’s favorite streaming built-in.” (See also, from Ad Age’s Brian Bonilla: “Roku’s biggest-ever campaign takes viewers on a trip through history.”)
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.