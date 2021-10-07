Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, 23andMe, Roku and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 07, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Roku, Dunkin’ and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: T-Mobile says it has “four times more 5G coverage than Verizon.” 23andMe wants you to know that 80% of its customers get “genetically meaningful health info” from their 23andMe DNA reports. And Roku says its smart TVs “have America’s favorite streaming built-in.” (See also, from Ad Age’s Brian Bonilla: “Roku’s biggest-ever campaign takes viewers on a trip through history.”)

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

 

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Roku, Dunkin’ and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Uber Eats, Etsy and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Mascots
Coors Light: Mascots
Premiered on: Daily Wager, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 307,185,719 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,612,346 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.09%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Right Here, Right Now
CarGurus: Right Here, Right Now
Premiered on: 400 Thunder Drag Racing Series, Mav TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 413,417,600 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,867,989 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.51%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
DNA Reports: 80%
23andMe: DNA Reports: 80%
Premiered on: A Different World, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 32,271,616 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $127,830 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.56%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Smart Enough to Be Simple
Roku: Smart Enough to Be Simple
Premiered on: Outnumbered, Fox News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 32,694,949 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,233,129 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.05%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Better Value
T-Mobile: Better Value
Premiered on: Béisbol MLB, ESPN Deportes
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,865,175,038 (27% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $46,313,725 (29% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.82%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

See Ad Age’s 2021 40 Under 40 honorees.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Wagoneer, Pandora, I Love New York and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from AMC+, Fisher-Price, Netgear and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Xfinity Mobile, Wells Fargo, Fidelity and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Roku, Dunkin’ and more

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Roku, Dunkin’ and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Uber Eats, Etsy and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Uber Eats, Etsy and more
Watch the newest commercials from Wagoneer, Pandora, I Love New York and more

Watch the newest commercials from Wagoneer, Pandora, I Love New York and more
Watch the newest commercials from AMC+, Fisher-Price, Netgear and more

Watch the newest commercials from AMC+, Fisher-Price, Netgear and more
Watch the newest commercials from Xfinity Mobile, Wells Fargo, Fidelity and more

Watch the newest commercials from Xfinity Mobile, Wells Fargo, Fidelity and more
Watch the newest commercials from Marshalls, Geico, Ralph Lauren and more

Watch the newest commercials from Marshalls, Geico, Ralph Lauren and more
Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Ram Trucks, Adobe and more

Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Ram Trucks, Adobe and more
Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Gap, SoFi and more

Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Gap, SoFi and more