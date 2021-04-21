Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Adidas, Progressive, Uber Eats and more

By Simon Dumenco. Published on April 21, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walgreens, Bed Bath & Beyond, Taco Bell and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Damian Lillard stars in one of a series of new “Impossible Is Nothing” spots from Adidas. Members of NSYNC awkwardly pop up in Progressive’s “The Ad Where Nothing Happens.” And multiple versions of Leslie Jones get ready (kinda) to go on a virtual date in the latest from Uber Eats. (Previously: “Uber Eats taps Leslie Jones—and Leslie Jones—for March Madness campaign,” from Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Virtual Date
Uber Eats: Virtual Date
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 570,279,943 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,861,525 (45% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.57%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Impossible Is Nothing
adidas: Impossible Is Nothing
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The Ad Where Nothing Happens
Progressive: The Ad Where Nothing Happens
Premiered on: Center Court, Tennis Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,497,346,933 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $62,101,790 (21% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.20%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Dealer Fees Are Done
Carvana: Dealer Fees Are Done
Premiered on: Martin, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,496,940,633 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,559,342 (28% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.92%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Dreams
Sprite: Dreams
Premiered on: Verified Videos, Revolt
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 44,221,659 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $346,045 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.71%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walgreens, Bed Bath & Beyond, Taco Bell and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walgreens, Bed Bath & Beyond, Taco Bell and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Slack, Silk, Bounty and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Slack, Silk, Bounty and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Vitaminwater, Airbnb, Bounty and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Vitaminwater, Airbnb, Bounty and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Fellowes, AT&T, Goldfish and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Fellowes, AT&T, Goldfish and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Impossible Foods, IBM, Zillow and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Impossible Foods, IBM, Zillow and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Visa, Nissan, Google and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Visa, Nissan, Google and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Overstock, Chevy, White Claw and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Overstock, Chevy, White Claw and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Goldfish, Cisco, Abbott and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Goldfish, Cisco, Abbott and more