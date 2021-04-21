Watch the newest commercials on TV from Adidas, Progressive, Uber Eats and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Damian Lillard stars in one of a series of new “Impossible Is Nothing” spots from Adidas. Members of NSYNC awkwardly pop up in Progressive’s “The Ad Where Nothing Happens.” And multiple versions of Leslie Jones get ready (kinda) to go on a virtual date in the latest from Uber Eats. (Previously: “Uber Eats taps Leslie Jones—and Leslie Jones—for March Madness campaign,” from Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz.)