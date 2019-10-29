Watch the newest commercials on TV from Aflac, Geico, RumChata and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Oct. 25-27).
A few highlights: The RumChata Fairy bestoys a special reward on a woman for vacuuming (sort of) her living room. Nick Saban, the head football coach at the University of Alabama, explains—with a little help from the Aflac Duck—how Aflac coverage is different than health insurance. And the Geico Gecko thanks “military service members at home and abroad for all their hard work and sacrifice.”