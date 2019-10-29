Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Aflac, Geico, RumChata and more

Published on October 29, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Oct. 25-27).

A few highlights: The RumChata Fairy bestoys a special reward on a woman for vacuuming (sort of) her living room. Nick Saban, the head football coach at the University of Alabama, explains—with a little help from the Aflac Duck—how Aflac coverage is different than health insurance. And the Geico Gecko thanks “military service members at home and abroad for all their hard work and sacrifice.”

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Global Phenomenon
PlayStation: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Global Phenomenon
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
PlayStation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,144,012,130 (48% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,909,106 (54% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.22
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Vacuuming
RumChata: Vacuuming
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
RumChata data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,673,281 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $432,369 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.07
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Boost Mobile and Pitbull Give You More
Boost Mobile: Boost Mobile and Pitbull Give You More
Premiered on: Night Flight, Independent Film (IFC)
Boost Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 937,200,166 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,658,789 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.86
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Campus Tour
Aflac: Campus Tour
Premiered on: Girlfriends, TV ONE
Aflac data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 553,432,705 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,895,348 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.40
Attention Index: 145 (45% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Gecko Makes an Announcement
GEICO: The Gecko Makes an Announcement
Premiered on: 2019 World Series, FOX
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 7,845,950,621 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $145,370,609 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.62
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

