Watch the newest commercials on TV from Airbnb, Ram Trucks, Indeed and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 23, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Indeed serves up a variation on its continuing “We help people get jobs” campaign; this version features the Little Brutes song “Make Our Own Way.” Ram Trucks tells the tale of a man who goes out of his way to be neighborly (with a little help from his trusty truck). And Airbnb serves up domestic scenes from Hill House Farms, a country home you can rent on its platform; an excerpt from a live performance of John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” serves as the soundtrack.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

I'm a Ram: Neighbor
Ram Trucks: I'm a Ram: Neighbor
Premiered on: 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament, TBS
Ram Trucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,087,764,122 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,363,173 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.01%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Fraud Call
AT&T Wireless: Fraud Call
Premiered on: 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament, CBS
AT&T Wireless data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,200,288,877 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,959,551 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.17%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Lookin for Love
Coors Light: Lookin for Love
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
Coors Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 236,111,100 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,603,168 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.12%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Optimistic Explorers
Indeed: Optimistic Explorers
Premiered on: 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament, TBS
Indeed data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,116,580,893 (67% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,533,260 (50% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.10%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Made Possible By Hosts: Hill House Farm
Airbnb: Made Possible By Hosts: Hill House Farm
Premiered on: 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament, CBS
Airbnb data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 559,872,536 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,176,217 (41% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.17%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

