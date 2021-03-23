Watch the newest commercials on TV from Airbnb, Ram Trucks, Indeed and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Indeed serves up a variation on its continuing “We help people get jobs” campaign; this version features the Little Brutes song “Make Our Own Way.” Ram Trucks tells the tale of a man who goes out of his way to be neighborly (with a little help from his trusty truck). And Airbnb serves up domestic scenes from Hill House Farms, a country home you can rent on its platform; an excerpt from a live performance of John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” serves as the soundtrack.