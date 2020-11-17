Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ally, T-Mobile, ADT and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 17, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights:  Ally, the financial services company, wants you to “invest smarter with Ally’s intuitive investing platform.” Rashida Jones helps T-Mobile hype its TVision live TV bundle. (This is a fresh 30-second commercial cut of a campaign that debuted online as a two-minute video on Nov. 1.) And home security provider ADT suggests that you should “sleep soundly tonight with peace of mind from the brand that more families trust for superior quality and timeless protection.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Neighbor
McDonald's: Neighbor
Premiered on: Dear Secret Santa, Lifetime
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,416,411,728 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $51,188,019 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.26
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Cable TV Nightmare
T-Mobile: Cable TV Nightmare
Premiered on: Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards -- An ABC News Special, ABC
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,964,774,763 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $88,175,337 (30% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.00
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
Sam and Liam
Ronald McDonald House Charities: Sam and Liam
Premiered on: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Ronald McDonald House Charities data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 7,670,684 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $227,039 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.67
Attention Index: 143 (43% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dream
ADT: Dream
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
ADT data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 436,322,650 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,120,372 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.87
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Scratch Ticket
Ally Bank: Scratch Ticket
Premiered on: Bar Rescue, Paramount Network
Ally Bank data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 245,159,385 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,032,913 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.29
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

