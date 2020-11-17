Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ally, T-Mobile, ADT and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Ally, the financial services company, wants you to “invest smarter with Ally’s intuitive investing platform.” Rashida Jones helps T-Mobile hype its TVision live TV bundle. (This is a fresh 30-second commercial cut of a campaign that debuted online as a two-minute video on Nov. 1.) And home security provider ADT suggests that you should “sleep soundly tonight with peace of mind from the brand that more families trust for superior quality and timeless protection.”