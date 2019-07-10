Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, Apple, Sling and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 8.
A few highlights: Apple demonstrates how useful Face ID can be with a little help from an old dude who doesn’t want to lift a finger (or have his nap disturbed). Sling TV enthusiasts Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally seemed to have finally lured actual swingers (as opposed to Slingers) into their lair. And Amazon’s Alexa comes between two sisters—in a good way.