Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, Apple, Sling and more

Published on July 10, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 8.

A few highlights: Apple demonstrates how useful Face ID can be with a little help from an old dude who doesn’t want to lift a finger (or have his nap disturbed). Sling TV enthusiasts Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally seemed to have finally lured actual swingers (as opposed to Slingers) into their lair. And Amazon’s Alexa comes between two sisters—in a good way.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Nap
Apple iPhone: Nap
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 186,022,459 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,004,019 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.06
Attention Index: 140 (40% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sisterhood
Amazon Echo: Sisterhood
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Amazon Echo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 433,098,160 (58% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,177,459 (52% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.43
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Vacation Is About How You See Things
Stella Artois: Vacation Is About How You See Things
Premiered on: Mysteries at the Museum, Destination America
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Outfits
Sling: Outfits
Premiered on: Mysteries at the Museum, Destination America
Sling data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 281,342,954 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,474,297 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.74
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
Romance
Hotels.com: Romance
Premiered on: Bar Rescue, Paramount Network
Hotels.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 947,330,656 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,105,477 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.01
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

