Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Best Buy, Xbox and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (June 14-16).
A few highlights: Apple Music puts the spotlight on Jamaican singer-songwriter Mikayla Simpson, aka Koffee. Best Buy plays up the expertise of its sales associates in areas ranging from appliances to home theater. And Xbox hypes its exclusive Terminator: Dark Fate pack for third-person shooter game Gears 5.