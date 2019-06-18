Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Best Buy, Xbox and more

Published on June 18, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (June 14-16).

A few highlights: Apple Music puts the spotlight on Jamaican singer-songwriter Mikayla Simpson, aka Koffee. Best Buy plays up the expertise of its sales associates in areas ranging from appliances to home theater. And Xbox hypes its exclusive Terminator: Dark Fate pack for third-person shooter game Gears 5.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Hey Dad: Someone at the Door
Google Nest: Hey Dad: Someone at the Door
Premiered on: FIFA Women's World Cup Live, Fox Sports 1
Google Nest data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,186,562,428 (57% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,357,607 (52% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.79
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Blessed
Apple Music: Blessed
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
Apple Music data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,001,869 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $205,905 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.41
Attention Index: 147 (47% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2019 Copa America
ESPN+: 2019 Copa America
Premiered on: Fútbol picante, ESPN Deportes
ESPN+ data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 354,903,921 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,931 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.90
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Gears 5: Terminator Dark Fate Character Pack
Xbox: Gears 5: Terminator Dark Fate Character Pack
Premiered on: ELEAGUE, TBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
I Need Everything
Best Buy: I Need Everything
Premiered on: Meet the Robinsons, Freeform
Best Buy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 111,879,122 (62% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,109,267 (75% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.79
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
About

In this article:

Most Popular