Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Facebook, Citi and more

Published on November 07, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 5.

A few highlights: Apple promotes its Apple TV+ original series “Helpsters,” “Ghost Writer” and “Snoopy in Space.” Fozzie Bear and his mom help Facebook hype the video calling capabilities of its Portal smart display (a version of this spot debuted online on Oct. 31). And a woman chooses a sweet, subtle way to reveal that she’s pregnant in a snow-filled Citi ad.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
First Snow
Citi: First Snow
Premiered on: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, USA Network
Citi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 82,329,921 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $981,476 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.38
Attention Index: 45 (55% more interruptions than avg.)
Thank You Veterans'
Boeing: Thank You Veterans
Premiered on: Morning Joe, MSNBC
Boeing data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,575,887 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $104,480 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.84
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
Wocka Wocka Mama
Portal from Facebook: Wocka Wocka Mama
Premiered on: The Walking Dead, AMC
Portal from Facebook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 701,697,960 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,818,124 (29% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.41
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
Pullman Community
U.S. Bank: Pullman Community
Premiered on: CBS This Morning, CBS
U.S. Bank data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 154,391,220 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,127,443 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.58
Attention Index: 151 (51% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Ghost Writer, Helpsters and Snoopy in Space
Apple TV+: Ghost Writer, Helpsters and Snoopy in Space
Premiered on: NFL Live, ESPN
Apple TV+ data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,231,931,722 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,565,792 (23% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.93
Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

