Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Facebook, Citi and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 5.
A few highlights: Apple promotes its Apple TV+ original series “Helpsters,” “Ghost Writer” and “Snoopy in Space.” Fozzie Bear and his mom help Facebook hype the video calling capabilities of its Portal smart display (a version of this spot debuted online on Oct. 31). And a woman chooses a sweet, subtle way to reveal that she’s pregnant in a snow-filled Citi ad.