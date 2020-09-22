Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Ford, Manscaped and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 22, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Manscaped hypes its Lawn Mower 3.0 personal grooming device with a little help from UFC announcer Bruce Buffer. Ford pays tribute to those “who put fear aside and run toward the flames” in a spot that shows Ford Super Duty trucks in use by first responders. And Apple wants you to know that “Kelsea Radio,” hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, is now streaming exclusively on Apple Music.

In the Rough: The Phone Number
Amstel Light: In the Rough: The Phone Number
Premiered on: Live From the U.S. Open, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
One-Way Trip
SKECHERS: One-Way Trip
Premiered on: Jeopardy!, ABC
SKECHERS data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,035,151,920 (65% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,851,828 (43% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.51
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
UFC Announcer
Manscaped: UFC Announcer
Premiered on: The Andy Griffith Show, SundanceTV
Manscaped data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 289,196,866 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,372,361 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.82
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Kelsea Radio: Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini
Apple Music: Kelsea Radio: Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini
Premiered on: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, CBS
Apple Music data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 23,373,626 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $462,675 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.86
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dispatch
Ford: Dispatch
Premiered on: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, CBS
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,057,396,952 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,872,066 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.82
Attention Index: 144 (44% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

