Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Ford, Manscaped and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Manscaped hypes its Lawn Mower 3.0 personal grooming device with a little help from UFC announcer Bruce Buffer. Ford pays tribute to those “who put fear aside and run toward the flames” in a spot that shows Ford Super Duty trucks in use by first responders. And Apple wants you to know that “Kelsea Radio,” hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, is now streaming exclusively on Apple Music.