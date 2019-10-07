Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Progressive, PlayStation and more

Published on October 07, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 3.

A few highlights: Apple  wants you to discover the music of Lunay through Apple Music. PlayStation hypes the “hundreds of incredible games on demand” it offers for $9.99 per month. And Progressive serves up another one of its low-key comedic ads starring Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (Marketer’s Brief served up the backstory on the continuing campaign back in August).

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Baker Mayfield Cleans House
Progressive: Baker Mayfield Cleans House
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,571,530,141 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $76,690,144 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.57
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Hundreds of Incredible Games on Demand
PlayStation: Hundreds of Incredible Games on Demand
Premiered on: Golic & Wingo, ESPN2
PlayStation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 38,890,340 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $883,641 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.43
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Building a Better Game: Khalil Mack
NFL: Building a Better Game: Khalil Mack
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
NFL data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,381,653,193 (36% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,365,274 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.40
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Discover Lunay
Apple Music: Discover Lunay
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
A Great Explorer
Ford: A Great Explorer
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,524,184,230 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $37,139,110 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.94
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

