Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Progressive, PlayStation and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 3.
A few highlights: Apple wants you to discover the music of Lunay through Apple Music. PlayStation hypes the “hundreds of incredible games on demand” it offers for $9.99 per month. And Progressive serves up another one of its low-key comedic ads starring Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (Marketer’s Brief served up the backstory on the continuing campaign back in August).