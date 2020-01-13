Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Verizon, Dole and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 13, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan 9.

A few highlights: Dole wants you to consider Dole Fruit Bowls as a healthy snack option. Verizon hypes its no-annual-contract Fios Mix & Match plan for TV and internet (backstory here: “Verizon abandons video bundles in a bid to stem cord-cutting”). And Apple promotes its Apple TV Plus original series “Little America.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Ambition Can't Wait
Drexel University: Ambition Can't Wait
Premiered on: College Basketball, CBS Sports
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Mix & Match Launch
Fios by Verizon: Mix & Match Launch
Premiered on: Law & Order, Bounce TV
Fios by Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 22,546,939 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,106 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.30
Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Nutritional Value
Dole: Nutritional Value
Premiered on: My Neighbor's Secret, Lifetime Movies
Dole data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 300,963,154 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,651,864 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.62
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Little America
Apple TV+: Little America
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Apple TV+ data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,197,052,406 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $35,818,950 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.56
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Timeless Style Is Always in Season
Men's Wearhouse: Timeless Style Is Always in Season
Premiered on: First Look, MSNBC
Men's Wearhouse data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 721,390,712 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,683,347 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.08
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular