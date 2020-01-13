Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Verizon, Dole and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan 9.
A few highlights: Dole wants you to consider Dole Fruit Bowls as a healthy snack option. Verizon hypes its no-annual-contract Fios Mix & Match plan for TV and internet (backstory here: “Verizon abandons video bundles in a bid to stem cord-cutting”). And Apple promotes its Apple TV Plus original series “Little America.”