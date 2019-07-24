Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audible, IHOP, Geico and more

Published on July 24, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 22.

A few highlights: IHOP hypes its new $6.99 chicken-and-pancakes menu offering. In Geico’s latest, a corporate boardroom gets treated to a rendition of Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” as an executive drifts off into a motorcycle-related reverie. And Mindy Kaling helps Audible promote its Audible Escape subscription plan for fans of love stories.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Boardroom
GEICO: Boardroom
Premiered on: CBS Overnight News, CBS
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,151,399,924 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $73,916,410 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.30
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Jamie Abroad
Progressive: Jamie Abroad
Premiered on: G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, Discovery Family Channel
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,184,686,156 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $53,664,949 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.64
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
All the Love Stories You Love
Audible Inc.: All the Love Stories You Love
Premiered on: The Bachelorette, ABC
Audible Inc. data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 117,799,047 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,295,971 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.82
Attention Index: 138 (38% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Trojan Chicken
IHOP: Trojan Chicken
Premiered on: Everything Eichler, The Sportsman Channel
IHOP data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 734,316,310 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,777,541 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.32
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Jukebox
Corona Premier: Jukebox
Premiered on: Squawk Box, CNBC
Corona Premier data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 525,233,751 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,033,211 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.74
Attention Index: 51 (49% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

