Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audible, IHOP, Geico and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 22.
A few highlights: IHOP hypes its new $6.99 chicken-and-pancakes menu offering. In Geico’s latest, a corporate boardroom gets treated to a rendition of Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” as an executive drifts off into a motorcycle-related reverie. And Mindy Kaling helps Audible promote its Audible Escape subscription plan for fans of love stories.