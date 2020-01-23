Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Bob Evans, Frito-Lay, Snickers and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 23, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan. 21.

A few highlights: Deion Sanders and Terry Bradshaw want you to stock up on Lay’s, Tostitos, Doritos and more for the Super Bowl. (Speaking of Frito-Lay snacks, see also: MC Hammer in a teaser for his Super Bowl commercial for Cheetos. More context: “Why Frito-Lay is saying ‘Super Bowl’ nonstop: Marketer’s Brief.”) Alfonso Ribeiro and Jerry O’Connell once again portray superfans of Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes and Macaroni & Cheese (the duo has been promoting the brand in various spots since last September). Meanwhile, Snickers teases its Big Game ad, which has something to do with digging a giant hole, as Jessica Wohl reported Tuesday.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
#SnickersFixTheWorld: Speakerphone
Snickers: #SnickersFixTheWorld: Speakerphone
Premiered on: Emergence, ABC
Snickers data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 430,357,166 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,410,327 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.07
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Super Bowl!
Frito Lay: Super Bowl!
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Frito Lay data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 592,322,168 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,759,559 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.37
Attention Index: 132 (32% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sold Out
Bob Evans Grocery: Sold Out
Premiered on: The Andy Griffith Show, TV LAND
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Pickup Line
DiGiorno: Pickup Line
Premiered on: FBI, CBS
DiGiorno data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 693,974,256 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,400,257 (29% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.33
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Anything Is Possible
Rooms to Go: Anything Is Possible
Premiered on: Today With Hoda & Jenna, NBC
Rooms to Go data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 575,361,559 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,378,771 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.99
Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular