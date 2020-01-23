Watch the newest commercials on TV from Bob Evans, Frito-Lay, Snickers and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan. 21.
A few highlights: Deion Sanders and Terry Bradshaw want you to stock up on Lay’s, Tostitos, Doritos and more for the Super Bowl. (Speaking of Frito-Lay snacks, see also: MC Hammer in a teaser for his Super Bowl commercial for Cheetos. More context: “Why Frito-Lay is saying ‘Super Bowl’ nonstop: Marketer’s Brief.”) Alfonso Ribeiro and Jerry O’Connell once again portray superfans of Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes and Macaroni & Cheese (the duo has been promoting the brand in various spots since last September). Meanwhile, Snickers teases its Big Game ad, which has something to do with digging a giant hole, as Jessica Wohl reported Tuesday.