Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Capital One, Vivint, Keurig and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 23, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from The Home Depot, Ring, Rakuten and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: James Corden and Reggie Watts star in a fresh 15-second variation on their continuing campaign for the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Brewer. Snoop Dogg and Nathan “Doggface208” Apodaca help Vivint hype its home security system. (A YouTube version of this commercial debuted on Nov. 10.) And Charles Barkley makes a cameo appearance in the latest from Capital One.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Guard Doggs
Vivint: Guard Doggs
Premiered on: My Wife and Kids, VH1
Vivint data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 51,823,695 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $689,329 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.82
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Spoil the Kevin in Your Life
BarkBox: Holidays: Spoil the Kevin in Your Life
Premiered on: Dopesick Nation, Viceland
BarkBox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 46,508,236 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $270,355 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.30
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Home
USPS: Holidays: Home
Premiered on: Family Matters, TBS
USPS data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 519,045,601 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,586,787 (29% of industry)
Attention Score: 78.30
Attention Index: 65 (35% more interruptions than avg.)
Barkley
Capital One (Banking): Barkley
Premiered on: Christmas in Montana, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Capital One (Banking) data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 598,746,158 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,841,762 (26% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.65
Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Beyond Words
Keurig: Beyond Words
Premiered on: George Lopez, TBS
Keurig data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 163,448,452 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $788,622 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.77
Attention Index: 139 (39% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from The Home Depot, Ring, Rakuten and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from The Home Depot, Ring, Rakuten and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from AT&T, IBM, Cheerios and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from AT&T, IBM, Cheerios and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ally, T-Mobile, ADT and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ally, T-Mobile, ADT and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Vistaprint, Facebook, Realtor.com and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Vistaprint, Facebook, Realtor.com and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Duluth Trading Company, Capital One, Macy’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Duluth Trading Company, Capital One, Macy’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chewy, BMW, Chime and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chewy, BMW, Chime and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Shutterfly, Lancôme and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Shutterfly, Lancôme and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chrysler, Command, Sonic and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chrysler, Command, Sonic and more