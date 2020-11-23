Watch the newest commercials on TV from Capital One, Vivint, Keurig and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: James Corden and Reggie Watts star in a fresh 15-second variation on their continuing campaign for the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Brewer. Snoop Dogg and Nathan “Doggface208” Apodaca help Vivint hype its home security system. (A YouTube version of this commercial debuted on Nov. 10.) And Charles Barkley makes a cameo appearance in the latest from Capital One.