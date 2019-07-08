Watch the newest commercials on TV from Casper, Ace Hardware, Ram Trucks and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 4.
A few highlights: Casper calls itself “America’s #1 rated mattress” in a spot that hypes a July 4th sale (that just ended). Ace Hardware also promotes a July 4th sale—this one on house paint (the sale continues through today). And Ram wants you to know about its Summer Clearance Event with special savings on select truck models including the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic.