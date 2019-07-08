Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Casper, Ace Hardware, Ram Trucks and more

Published on July 08, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 4.

A few highlights: Casper calls itself “America’s #1 rated mattress” in a spot that hypes a July 4th sale (that just ended). Ace Hardware also promotes a July 4th sale—this one on house paint (the sale continues through today). And Ram wants you to know about its Summer Clearance Event with special savings on select truck models including the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Rory Wedge
GolfPass: Rory Wedge
Premiered on: Golf Central, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
”Fourth
Buick: Fourth of July Event: Mistaken Identity [T2]
Premiered on: 2019 Wimbledon Championships, ESPN
Buick data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 835,982,992 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,752,647 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.52
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
July 4th Sale: Unboxing Better Sleep: 10 Percent
Casper: July 4th Sale: Unboxing Better Sleep: 10 Percent
Premiered on: Black Market With Michael K. Williams, Viceland
Casper data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 171,903,219 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,469,960 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.33
Attention Index: 160 (60% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fourth of July Sale: 50 Percent Off Paint
ACE Hardware: Fourth of July Sale: 50 Percent Off Paint
Premiered on: Admission, Independent Film (IFC)
ACE Hardware data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 573,094,851 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,751,379 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.78
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
”Win
Ram Trucks: Win Over Fans [T2]
Premiered on: The Big Bang Theory, MyNetworkTV
Ram Trucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,009,849,660 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,056,770 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.42
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

