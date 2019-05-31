Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Coke, Rakuten, McDonald’s and more

Published on May 31, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on May 29.

Coke serves up a nearly wordless (except for the “Enjoy Coca-Cola” tagline at the end) music-video-style ad that focuses on the pleasures of summer grilling. Rakuten (formerly Ebates) explains how its cash-back shopping rewards work. And McDonald’s presents another in a series of spots that promote its partnership with Uber Eats for food delivery.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Uber Eats: More Than Food
McDonald's: Uber Eats: More Than Food
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,427,701,643 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $53,482,388 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.27
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Grill
Coca-Cola: Grill
Premiered on: The Amazing Race, CBS
Coca-Cola data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 596,832,235 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,446,167 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.63
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
By Any Ocean: Lake
BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer: By Any Ocean: Lake
Premiered on: Farmhouse Rules, Food Network
BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 169,987,027 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,306,430 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.32
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Awakening
Freshpet: Awakening
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Freshpet data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 334,849,794 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,626,714 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.59
Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)
Basically Free Money
Rakuten: Basically Free Money
Premiered on: Split, FX
Rakuten data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 415,047,909 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,172,948 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.73
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

