Watch the newest commercials on TV from Coke, Rakuten, McDonald’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on May 29.
Coke serves up a nearly wordless (except for the “Enjoy Coca-Cola” tagline at the end) music-video-style ad that focuses on the pleasures of summer grilling. Rakuten (formerly Ebates) explains how its cash-back shopping rewards work. And McDonald’s presents another in a series of spots that promote its partnership with Uber Eats for food delivery.