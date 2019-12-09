Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dyson, QuickBooks, Burger King and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 5.
A few highlights: Dyson says there’s “a new way to curl hair that doesn’t use extreme heat” in a commercial for its Airwrap styler (which has actually been on the market since October of last year). High-end men’s suit retailer ESQ Clothing of Chicago enjoys a moment in the spotlight thanks to an Intuit QuickBooks ad (ESQ uses QuickBooks software to help run its business). And Burger King hypes its Winter Whopperland Sweepstakes; prizes include a free Whopper a day for 365 days.