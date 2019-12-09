Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dyson, QuickBooks, Burger King and more

Published on December 09, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 5.

A few highlights: Dyson says there’s “a new way to curl hair that doesn’t use extreme heat” in a commercial for its Airwrap styler (which has actually been on the market since October of last year). High-end men’s suit retailer ESQ Clothing of Chicago enjoys a moment in the spotlight thanks to an Intuit QuickBooks ad (ESQ uses QuickBooks software to help run its business). And Burger King hypes its Winter Whopperland Sweepstakes; prizes include a free Whopper a day for 365 days.

Little Things: Hair Dryer
JCPenney: Little Things: Hair Dryer
Premiered on: CBS Morning News, CBS
JCPenney data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,554,823,268 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $44,583,192 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.26
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
NFL: ESQ Suit Shop
QuickBooks: NFL: ESQ Suit Shop
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
QuickBooks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 734,048,630 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,179,551 (45% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.96
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Winning Is in Season
Burger King: Winning Is in Season
Premiered on: The Skeleton Twins, Independent Film (IFC)
Burger King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,307,357,319 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $34,825,510 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.63
Attention Index: 155 (55% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Breathe It Out
NordicTrack: Breathe It Out
Premiered on: Star Trek: Voyager, BBC America
NordicTrack data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 280,323,194 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,854,851 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.83
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Set Curls
Dyson: Set Curls
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Dyson data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 536,624,783 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,641,476 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.46
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

