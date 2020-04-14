Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from FedEx, Paycom, Uber and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 14, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (April 10-12).

A few highlights: “Thank you for not riding with Uber,” an announcer says in a quarantine-themed Uber commercial. (Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory on the campaign.) Paycom, the payroll and HR technology provider, says that “Soon, life will move forward.” And a FedEx driver says that “What we do here is very important to people’s lives every single day.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Thank You For Not Riding
Uber: Thank You For Not Riding
Premiered on: Meet the Press, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Everyone Knows a Hero
Rocket Mortgage: Everyone Knows a Hero
Premiered on: Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Travel
Rocket Mortgage data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 874,258,701 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,209,461 (34% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.88
Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)
Strength
FedEx: Strength
Premiered on: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, NBC
FedEx data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 25,042,280 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,550,607 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.84
Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)
Courage Is Beautiful
Dove: Courage Is Beautiful
Premiered on: CBS This Morning, CBS
Dove data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 560,619,114 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,248,176 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.15
Attention Index: 57 (43% more interruptions than avg.)
We'll See You Real Soon
Paycom: We'll See You Real Soon
Premiered on: Along Came a Spider, BBC America
Paycom data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 206,811,392 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,258,065 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.76
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lexus, CarMax, Dunkin’ and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lexus, CarMax, Dunkin’ and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Purina, Powerade, Walmart and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Purina, Powerade, Walmart and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Sam Adams, YMCA, Facebook and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Sam Adams, YMCA, Facebook and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, Fiat Chrysler and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, Fiat Chrysler and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Amazon, Honda and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Amazon, Honda and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hefty, Geico, Jack in the Box and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hefty, Geico, Jack in the Box and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, QuickBooks, Angel Soft and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, QuickBooks, Angel Soft and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ram Trucks, Polaris, Jeep and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ram Trucks, Polaris, Jeep and more