Watch the newest commercials on TV from FedEx, Paycom, Uber and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (April 10-12).
A few highlights: “Thank you for not riding with Uber,” an announcer says in a quarantine-themed Uber commercial. (Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory on the campaign.) Paycom, the payroll and HR technology provider, says that “Soon, life will move forward.” And a FedEx driver says that “What we do here is very important to people’s lives every single day.”