Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ford, Old Spice, American Express and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan. 23.
A few highlights: Ford promotes the technological advances of the “completely reimagined” 2020 Escape. The Man Your Man Could Smell Like is back in a fresh Old Spice campaign (Ad Age’s Jack Neff served up the backstory last Thursday: “Old Spice Guy returns for 10th anniversary with new ads co-starring ‘son’ Keith Powers”). (Bonus context: “How Old Spice won the Super Bowl—without actually being in it,” also from Jack.) And American Express promotes its Jersey Assurance program.