Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ford, Old Spice, American Express and more

By Ad Age Studio 30 . Published on January 27, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan. 23.

A few highlights: Ford promotes the technological advances of the “completely reimagined” 2020 Escape. The Man Your Man Could Smell Like is back in a fresh Old Spice campaign (Ad Age’s Jack Neff served up the backstory last Thursday: “Old Spice Guy returns for 10th anniversary with new ads co-starring ‘son’ Keith Powers”). (Bonus context: “How Old Spice won the Super Bowl—without actually being in it,” also from Jack.) And American Express promotes its Jersey Assurance program.

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Teaser: Road Trip
Planters: Teaser: Road Trip
Premiered on: 20/20 on OWN, Oprah Winfrey Network
Planters data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 145,047,170 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $759,655 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.92
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Office Visit
Old Spice: Office Visit
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Old Spice data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 539,174,611 (34% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,989,245 (30% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.54
Attention Index: 145 (45% fewer interruptions than avg.)
NBA: Trade Up
American Express: NBA: Trade Up
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
American Express data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 210,528,884 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,932,346 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.16
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Smart
Ford: Smart
Premiered on: Deputy, FOX
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,312,197,690 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $50,511,782 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.64
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Innovation
Callaway: Innovation
Premiered on: LPGA Tour Golf, Golf
Callaway data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,981,053 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,384 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.00
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

