Watch the newest commercials on TV from GMC, AT&T, P&G and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: GMC hypes the big reveal of the Hummer EV SUV set for April 3. NBA legend David Robinson makes a cameo appearance in an AT&T spot to help make a point about network security. And P&G wants us to take in “the full picture of Black life.” (Ad Age’s Jack Neff has the backstory: “Why Procter & Gamble is putting more money behind Black creators and media.”)