Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from GMC, AT&T, P&G and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 30, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Macy’s, H&M, U.S. Bank and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: GMC hypes the big reveal of the Hummer EV SUV set for April 3. NBA legend David Robinson makes a cameo appearance in an AT&T spot to help make a point about network security. And P&G wants us to take in “the full picture of Black life.” (Ad Age’s Jack Neff has the backstory: “Why Procter & Gamble is putting more money behind Black creators and media.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Widen the Screen
Procter & Gamble: Widen the Screen
Premiered on: 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards, CBS
Procter & Gamble data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 23,225,634 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $596,849 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 7.45%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Storm
GMC: Storm
Premiered on: FOX and Friends Saturday, Fox News
GMC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,055,119,287 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,801,292 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.07%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
One Upper
Tostitos: One Upper
Premiered on: Weird Wonders, BBC America
Tostitos data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 416,986,188 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,979,617 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.26%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Fish Brand: Mia's Sushi Bar
Vistaprint: Fish Brand: Mia's Sushi Bar
Premiered on: Saturday Night Live, NBC
Vistaprint data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,997,945 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $62,081 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.13%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Security Threat: Mask
AT&T Wireless: Security Threat: Mask
Premiered on: College Basketball, CBS
AT&T Wireless data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,528,476,305 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $49,506,119 (31% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.19%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Macy’s, H&M, U.S. Bank and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Macy’s, H&M, U.S. Bank and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Zocdoc, Pepsi, Kohler and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Zocdoc, Pepsi, Kohler and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Powerade, Hi-Chew, Corona and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Powerade, Hi-Chew, Corona and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Airbnb, Ram Trucks, Indeed and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Airbnb, Ram Trucks, Indeed and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, AT&T, State Farm and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, AT&T, State Farm and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Chobani, Ritz Crackers and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Chobani, Ritz Crackers and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, Evian, Ruffles and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, Evian, Ruffles and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Facebook, Lincoln, Apple and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Facebook, Lincoln, Apple and more