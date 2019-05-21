Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google Nest, Citi, AT&T and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (May 17-19).
Citi focuses on how its backing of Citi Bike in New York has helped transform the way people get around town. AT&T serves up another one of its comical ads with the tagline “Just OK is not OK”; this one focuses on rather pathetic sports memorabilia. And Google shows how you can use its Nest Hub to “get the door without getting up.”