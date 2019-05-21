Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google Nest, Citi, AT&T and more

Published on May 21, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (May 17-19).

Citi focuses on how its backing of Citi Bike in New York has helped transform the way people get around town. AT&T serves up another one of its comical ads with the tagline “Just OK is not OK”; this one focuses on rather pathetic sports memorabilia. And Google shows how you can use its Nest Hub to “get the door without getting up.”

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Get the Door
Google Nest: Get the Door
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ESPN
Google Nest data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 339,450,150 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,125,597 (36% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.44
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Basketball Fan
AT&T Wireless: Basketball Fan
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
AT&T Wireless data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,594,802,100 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $45,218,560 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.57
Attention Index: 144 (44% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Progress Makers: New York Citi Bikes
Citi: Progress Makers: New York Citi Bikes
Premiered on: Bundesliga Match Day, FOX
Citi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 36,307,250 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $437,168 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.97
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
Playoffs: Not a Rom-Com
Buffalo Wild Wings: Playoffs: Not a Rom-Com
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
Buffalo Wild Wings data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 412,406,835 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,703,285 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.41
Attention Index: 65 (35% more interruptions than avg.)
New for Summer
Bud Light: New for Summer
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, NBC
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 330,489,924 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,103,138 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.90
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

