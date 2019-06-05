Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Progressive, Citi and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 3.
Google presents an inspiring spot that shows how girls and young women interested in space travel, aerospace engineering and more can use its search services to learn about opportunities and “Take on the world,” per the tagline. In Progressive’s latest, the Jamie character (Flo’s coworker) engages in some awkward teenage-style rebellion in a classroom. And Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott helps Citi hype the “exclusive experiences” available to Citi cardholders.