Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Progressive, Citi and more

Published on June 05, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 3.

Google presents an inspiring spot that shows how girls and young women interested in space travel, aerospace engineering and more can use its search services to learn about opportunities and “Take on the world,” per the tagline. In Progressive’s latest, the Jamie character (Flo’s coworker) engages in some awkward teenage-style rebellion in a classroom. And Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott helps Citi hype the “exclusive experiences” available to Citi cardholders.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Here to Help: Take on the World
Google: Here to Help: Take on the World
Premiered on: The Son, AMC
Google data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 627,605,782 (45% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,584,684 (72% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.07
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
DEWnited States
Mountain Dew: DEWnited States
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Mountain Dew data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 963,345,631 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,917,548 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.79
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
School of Hard Lefts
Progressive: School of Hard Lefts
Premiered on: Full House, [email protected]
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,318,418,882 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $63,353,148 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.32
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
So Much More
Emirates: So Much More
Premiered on: MSNBC Live, MSNBC
Emirates data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 98,737,609 (41% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $720,817 (34% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.60
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Moved
Citi: Moved
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Citi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 418,054,418 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,595,478 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 77.99
Attention Index: 36 (64% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular