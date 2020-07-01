Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Qatar Airways, Michelob and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Qatar Airways calls itself “the world’s most experienced airline for passenger safety.” Google promotes its suite of “free tools to help millions of businesses adapt” at g.co/smallbusiness. And Michelob hypes Ultra Pure Gold, its organic light beer. (Some earlier context on the line extension from Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz in January: “Michelob Ultra pledges support for organic farming via Pure Gold Super Bowl spot.”)