Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Qatar Airways, Michelob and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 01, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dell, Old Spice, Little Caesars and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Qatar Airways calls itself “the world’s most experienced airline for passenger safety.” Google promotes its suite of “free tools to help millions of businesses adapt” at g.co/smallbusiness. And Michelob hypes Ultra Pure Gold, its organic light beer. (Some earlier context on the line extension from Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz in January: “Michelob Ultra pledges support for organic farming via Pure Gold Super Bowl spot.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Helping Small Businesses Adapt
Google: Helping Small Businesses Adapt
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Google data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 14,339,830 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $398,467 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.53
Attention Index: 154 (54% fewer interruptions than avg.)
By the Sea
Corona Extra: By the Sea
Premiered on: The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports 1
Corona Extra data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 178,772,645 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,893,611 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.62
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)
Grow Your Own
Michelob: Grow Your Own
Premiered on: MasterChef, FOX
Michelob data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 628,851,503 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,334,410 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.81
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
Travel Safely With the Airline You Can Rely On
Qatar Airways: Travel Safely With the Airline You Can Rely On
Premiered on: Early Start With Christine Romans and Laura Jarrett, CNN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Send Fresh
Edible Arrangements: Send Fresh
Premiered on: What's Happening!!, TV ONE
Edible Arrangements data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 181,362,071 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,166,536 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.59
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dell, Old Spice, Little Caesars and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dell, Old Spice, Little Caesars and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lysol, Target, Jack in the Box and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lysol, Target, Jack in the Box and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from eBay, Love Has No Labels, Budweiser and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from eBay, Love Has No Labels, Budweiser and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dr Pepper, H&M, REX and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dr Pepper, H&M, REX and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, The Home Depot, Popeyes and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, The Home Depot, Popeyes and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Liberty Mutual, Dunkin’, Subway and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Liberty Mutual, Dunkin’, Subway and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Arby’s, Starbucks, Frito Lay and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Arby’s, Starbucks, Frito Lay and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Fracture, Ford, Chevron and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Fracture, Ford, Chevron and more