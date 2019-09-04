Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Starbucks, McDonald’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Aug. 30-Sept. 1).
A few highlights: McDonald’s serves up a sweet, feel-good spot with the tagline “There’s a little good around every corner” to promote its McCafé offerings. Starbucks wants you to know about one of its new flavored coffee creamers that was “inspired by the Caramel Macchiato you love.” And a fierce guard dog scares off an intruder (well, actually just a squirrel) with a little help from Google Nest Hub.