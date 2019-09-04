Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Starbucks, McDonald’s and more

Published on September 04, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Aug. 30-Sept. 1).

A few highlights: McDonald’s serves up a sweet, feel-good spot with the tagline “There’s a little good around every corner” to promote its McCafé offerings. Starbucks wants you to know about one of its new flavored coffee creamers that was “inspired by the Caramel Macchiato you love.” And a fierce guard dog scares off an intruder (well, actually just a squirrel) with a little help from Google Nest Hub.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Something Amazing
Hilton Hotels Worldwide: Something Amazing
Premiered on: Early Today, NBC
Hilton Hotels Worldwide data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 523,914,612 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,718,351 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.08
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Good is Just Around the Corner
McDonald's: Good is Just Around the Corner
Premiered on: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,645,434,836 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $41,413,216 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.26
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)
Your Favorites Come to Life
Starbucks (Beverages): Your Favorites Come to Life
Premiered on: The Midwife's Deception, Lifetime Movies
Starbucks (Beverages) data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 831,724,291 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,428,283 (26% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.22
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Animals
Google Nest: Animals
Premiered on: Jaws 2, AMC
Google Nest data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 738,388,899 (52% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,130,070 (39% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.32
Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)
Room to Entertain
Amazon Prime: Room to Entertain
Premiered on: Uncovered: The McMartin Family Trials, OXYGEN
Amazon Prime data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,029,014,341 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,731,563 (30% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.85
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

