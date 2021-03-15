Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hint, Air Wick, Bassett and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 15, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audi, Chevron, Mrs. Meyer’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Some very bored firefighters help hype Hint, the flavored water brand. Air Wick wants you to know that it’s partnering with the World Wildlife Fund to help reseed one billion square feet of wildflower and grassland habitats; the spots below are 15- and 30-second TV cuts of an ad that debuted on YouTube in a 60-second version on March 10. (Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood has the backstory on the campaign.) And Bassett, the furniture maker, explains why a BenchMade table “is not just a table.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Firehose
Hint: Firehose
Premiered on: Below Deck, BRAVO
Hint data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 125,412,664 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,310,224 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.01%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
One Square Foot
Air Wick: One Square Foot
Premiered on: Impractical Jokers, CW
Air Wick data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 670,525,819 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,879,854 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.00%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Family Fun: 20% off and Kohl's Cash
Kohl's: Family Fun: 20% off and Kohl's Cash
Premiered on: The Cosby Show, TV ONE
Kohl's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,401,658,977 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,755,798 (21% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.22%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
The Makers Event: Save 30% on BenchMade
Bassett: The Makers Event: Save 30% on BenchMade
Premiered on: Live with Kelly and Ryan, ABC
Bassett data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,838,709 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $346,875 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.96%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
One Square Foot: Wildflowers
Air Wick: One Square Foot: Wildflowers
Premiered on: America This Morning, ABC
Air Wick data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 670,525,819 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,879,854 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.00%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audi, Chevron, Mrs. Meyer’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audi, Chevron, Mrs. Meyer’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Modelo, Wendy’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Modelo, Wendy’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from AT&T, Michelob, Mastercard and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from AT&T, Michelob, Mastercard and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Old Navy, Samsung and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Old Navy, Samsung and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Buick, Adobe, Baileys and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Buick, Adobe, Baileys and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Experian, Progressive, Wendy’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Experian, Progressive, Wendy’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Jeep, Kohl’s, L'Oréal Paris and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Jeep, Kohl’s, L'Oréal Paris and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Burger King, Facebook, NYT and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Burger King, Facebook, NYT and more