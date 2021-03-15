Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hint, Air Wick, Bassett and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Some very bored firefighters help hype Hint, the flavored water brand. Air Wick wants you to know that it’s partnering with the World Wildlife Fund to help reseed one billion square feet of wildflower and grassland habitats; the spots below are 15- and 30-second TV cuts of an ad that debuted on YouTube in a 60-second version on March 10. (Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood has the backstory on the campaign.) And Bassett, the furniture maker, explains why a BenchMade table “is not just a table.”