Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hulu, Hallmark, Samsung and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 20.
A few highlights: Ryan Reynolds stars in a rather meta spot for a Samsung QLED TV—and more. (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Ryan Reynolds pitches a Netflix film, a Samsung TV and a gin brand in one ad.”) Reality stars from Bravo hang out at a Hulu-watching party at Chrissy Teigen’s house (to make the point that there’s a lot of reality TV available on Hulu). And in the latest from Hallmark Gold Crown Stores, a beloved coach gets a Hallmark Keepsake Ornament from a member of her team. (A version of this ad debuted online in October.)