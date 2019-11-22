Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hulu, Hallmark, Samsung and more

Published on November 22, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 20.

A few highlights: Ryan Reynolds stars in a rather meta spot for a Samsung QLED TV—and more. (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Ryan Reynolds pitches a Netflix film, a Samsung TV and a gin brand in one ad.”) Reality stars from Bravo hang out at a Hulu-watching party at Chrissy Teigen’s house (to make the point that there’s a lot of reality TV available on Hulu). And in the latest from Hallmark Gold Crown Stores, a beloved coach gets a Hallmark Keepsake Ornament from a member of her team. (A version of this ad debuted online in October.)

A Commercial Within a Commercial
Samsung Smart TV: A Commercial Within a Commercial
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ESPN
Samsung Smart TV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 195,627,810 (98% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,556,583 (100% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.00
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Chrissy Teigen’s House Party: Butler
Hulu: Chrissy Teigen’s House Party: Butler
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, BRAVO
Hulu data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 644,781,891 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,347,298 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.59
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: All It Takes Is a Shake
Temptations Cat Treats: Holidays: All It Takes Is a Shake
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Temptations Cat Treats data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 340,559,219 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,301,431 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.99
Attention Index: 157 (57% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Never Far From the Action
FanDuel: Never Far From the Action
Premiered on: NHL Now, NHL
FanDuel data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 255,691,264 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,265,405 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.32
Attention Index: 65 (35% more interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Taylor and Coach
Hallmark Gold Crown Stores: Holidays: Taylor and Coach
Premiered on: Best Christmas Party Ever, Hallmark
Hallmark Gold Crown Stores data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 75,318,477 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $0 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.55
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

