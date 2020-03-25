Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hyundai, Burger King, DoorDash and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (March 20-22).
As we’ve noted in recent editions of Hot Spots, marketers are increasingly starting to introduce ads that acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic. In this batch, for instance, Hyundai says that it will cover new buyers’ monthly payments for up to six months “in the event you lose your job this year due to COVID-19.” Burger King wants you to know about the contactless payment protocol it’s instituted at its drive-thrus. And in a commercial focused on the hardships faced by restaurants right now, DoorDash says that “while the doors may be closed, the kitchens are open for delivery.”