Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hyundai, Burger King, DoorDash and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 25, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (March 20-22).

As we’ve noted in recent editions of Hot Spots, marketers are increasingly starting to introduce ads that acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic. In this batch, for instance, Hyundai says that it will cover new buyers’ monthly payments for up to six months “in the event you lose your job this year due to COVID-19.” Burger King wants you to know about the contactless payment protocol it’s instituted at its drive-thrus. And in a commercial focused on the hardships faced by restaurants right now, DoorDash says that “while the doors may be closed, the kitchens are open for delivery.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Unpredictable
Hyundai: Unpredictable
Premiered on: The Big Bang Theory, MyNetworkTV
Hyundai data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,798,631,733 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,139,714 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.09
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Open for Delivery
DoorDash: Open for Delivery
Premiered on: NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt, NBC
DoorDash data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 827,868,636 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,466,612 (51% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.85
Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)
Built to Lend a Hand: Coming Together
Ford: Built to Lend a Hand: Coming Together
Premiered on: Smile Healthy Seattle, with ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, MyNetworkTV
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,632,622,120 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,070,122 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.54
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Contactless
Burger King: Contactless
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, ION
Burger King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,149,880,540 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,476,147 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.06
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Ignite Your Mood
Glade: Ignite Your Mood
Premiered on: Tyler Perry's House of Payne, BET
Glade data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 372,008,269 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,683,889 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.84
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

