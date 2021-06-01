Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ikea, PetSmart, Adobe and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 01, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from P&G, Taco Bell, Afterpay and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Adobe serves up a fresh 60-second TV cut of an ad that promotes the creative potential of its Adobe Premiere Pro software. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory—and the 75-second version of the spot: “A night at home becomes a magical adventure via Adobe’s edit tool.”) Devoted humans serenade their beloved pets in a PetSmart commercial with the tagline “Anything for Pets.” And an earnest, enthusiastic robot bent on saving the planet stars in the latest from Ikea.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Anything for Pets
PetSmart: Anything for Pets
Premiered on: Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, OXYGEN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,189,723 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,155 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.45%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Now You Know
FreeStyle: Now You Know
Premiered on: Beyond the Tank, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,150,917,572 (54% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,644,562 (54% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.21%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Small Decisions Make a World of Difference: Robots
IKEA: Small Decisions Make a World of Difference: Robots
Premiered on: Beyond the Tank, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 37,413,251 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $208,036 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.42%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Edited by Me
Adobe: Edited by Me
Premiered on: Family Guy, Adult Swim
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 52,972,214 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $642,834 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 5.38%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Things We Don't Need to Experience Again
CarMax: Things We Don't Need to Experience Again
Premiered on: Inside the NBA, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 672,853,922 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,888,233 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.42%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from P&G, Taco Bell, Afterpay and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from P&G, Taco Bell, Afterpay and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Airbnb, Manscaped, Planters and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Airbnb, Manscaped, Planters and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kayak, Harry’s, Stuffed Puffs and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kayak, Harry’s, Stuffed Puffs and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Oakley, Ford, Pizza Hut and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Oakley, Ford, Pizza Hut and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Netflix, Quip, Casper and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Netflix, Quip, Casper and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Starbucks, Verizon, PlayStation and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Starbucks, Verizon, PlayStation and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from New Balance, Geico, Realtor.com and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from New Balance, Geico, Realtor.com and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ram Trucks, Etsy, YouTube and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ram Trucks, Etsy, YouTube and more