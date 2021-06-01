Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ikea, PetSmart, Adobe and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Adobe serves up a fresh 60-second TV cut of an ad that promotes the creative potential of its Adobe Premiere Pro software. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory—and the 75-second version of the spot: “A night at home becomes a magical adventure via Adobe’s edit tool.”) Devoted humans serenade their beloved pets in a PetSmart commercial with the tagline “Anything for Pets.” And an earnest, enthusiastic robot bent on saving the planet stars in the latest from Ikea.