Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Jackson Hewitt, Schick, Metro by T-Mobile and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Jackson Hewitt says it can help you “break free from the stress of tax debt.” Schick hypes the five “curve sensing” blades of its Hydro Silk razor. And Metro by T-Mobile wants you to know about the $99.99 iPhone SE offer that’s currently available when you switch to one of its prepaid plans.