Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Jackson Hewitt, Schick, Metro by T-Mobile and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 07, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Jackson Hewitt says it can help you “break free from the stress of tax debt.” Schick hypes the five “curve sensing” blades of its Hydro Silk razor. And Metro by T-Mobile wants you to know about the $99.99 iPhone SE offer that’s currently available when you switch to one of its prepaid plans.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Break Free
Jackson Hewitt Tax Debt Resolution: Break Free
Premiered on: Holmes on Homes, Destination America
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
You Rule: iPhone SE
Metro by T-Mobile: You Rule: iPhone SE
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
Metro by T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 879,173,551 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,320,143 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.13
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Wild Bill and Father Brown
BritBox: Wild Bill and Father Brown
Premiered on: Monk, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
BritBox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 83,880,579 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $297,959 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.46
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Tips for a Close Shave
Schick: Tips for a Close Shave
Premiered on: Catfish: The TV Show, MTV
Schick data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 780,814,168 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,858,458 (25% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.96
Attention Index: 132 (32% fewer interruptions than avg.)
COVID-19: Evacuating During Coronavirus
Ready.gov: COVID-19: Evacuating During Coronavirus
Premiered on: Pac-12 Football in 60, PAC-12 Network
Ready.gov data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 41,575,593 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $273,605 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.56
Attention Index: 155 (55% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

