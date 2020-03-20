Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from KFC, Clorox, Ford and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 20, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 18.

As we’ve noted in previous editions of Hot Spots this week, it’s been surreal to watch certain ads as the U.S. continues to react to the coronavirus pandemic—particularly those with scenes of happy people frollicking not only in public, but in close proximity. Marketers, though, are increasingly starting to release creative that (directly or indirectly) acknowledges the global coronavirus pandemic, as seen in today’s batch of spots. KFC, for instance, promotes free delivery of its $20 Fill Ups combo meals, and also notes that its drive-thrus are open. Clorox offers tips on “fighting germs.” And Ford says "we’re here to help lend a hand”—to people having trouble making vehicle payments—with its Ford Credit Support program. (E.J. Schultz previewed the campaign on Monday: “Ford pulls national vehicle ads, replacing them with a coronavirus-response campaign.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Built to Lend a Hand [T1]
Ford: Built to Lend a Hand
Premiered on: What's Happening Now!!, TV ONE
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,618,657,899 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,968,290 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.04
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Help Spread Protection
Clorox: Help Spread Protection
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Clorox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 919,597,367 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,863,738 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.62
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Wait Until You Try It For Free
Burger King: Wait Until You Try It For Free
Premiered on: SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt, ESPN
Burger King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,205,714,631 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,729,406 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.07
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holy Buckets: Free Delivery
KFC: Holy Buckets: Free Delivery
Premiered on: SportsCenter Special, ESPN
KFC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,476,437,609 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,761,713 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.96
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)
Allergy Dietary Supplements
AllerLife: Allergy Dietary Supplements
Premiered on: College Basketball, CBS Sports
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industrys. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the hopeful new ‘Visit Las Vegas’ commercial that addresses the coronavirus pandemic

Watch the hopeful new ‘Visit Las Vegas’ commercial that addresses the coronavirus pandemic
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, Hormel, Bethesda Softworks and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, Hormel, Bethesda Softworks and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, CarMax, Academy Sports + Outdoors and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, CarMax, Academy Sports + Outdoors and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Rothy’s, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Rothy’s, AT&T and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Coke, AT&T TV, Allstate and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Coke, AT&T TV, Allstate and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Verizon, Nintendo and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Verizon, Nintendo and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from VW, T-Mobile, 5-Hour Energy and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from VW, T-Mobile, 5-Hour Energy and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Trojan, Spotify, Old Navy and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Trojan, Spotify, Old Navy and more