Watch the newest commercials on TV from KFC, Clorox, Ford and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 18.
As we’ve noted in previous editions of Hot Spots this week, it’s been surreal to watch certain ads as the U.S. continues to react to the coronavirus pandemic—particularly those with scenes of happy people frollicking not only in public, but in close proximity. Marketers, though, are increasingly starting to release creative that (directly or indirectly) acknowledges the global coronavirus pandemic, as seen in today’s batch of spots. KFC, for instance, promotes free delivery of its $20 Fill Ups combo meals, and also notes that its drive-thrus are open. Clorox offers tips on “fighting germs.” And Ford says "we’re here to help lend a hand”—to people having trouble making vehicle payments—with its Ford Credit Support program. (E.J. Schultz previewed the campaign on Monday: “Ford pulls national vehicle ads, replacing them with a coronavirus-response campaign.”)