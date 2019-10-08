Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lexus, State Farm, Arby’s and more

Published on October 08, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Oct. 4-6).

A few highlights: Arby’s wants you to celebrate something called Meatoberfest by eating a Beer Cheese Triple Stack or one of its other beer-infused sandwiches. NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Pat Mahomes turn up in a State Farm agent’s (confusing) dream. And Lexus asks “Can you see with your ears?” in a quietly emotive ad that directs viewers to lexus.com/curiosity.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Can You See With Your Ears?
Lexus: Can You See With Your Ears?
Premiered on: Dateline NBC, NBC
Lexus data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,674,794,346 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,445,466 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.44
Attention Index: 57 (43% more interruptions than avg.)
WWE 2K20: Step Inside
2K Games: WWE 2K20: Step Inside
Premiered on: Friday Night SmackDown, FOX
2K Games data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 321,969,399 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,210,309 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.14
Attention Index: 57 (43% more interruptions than avg.)
Gabe's Worst Nightmare
State Farm: Gabe's Worst Nightmare
Premiered on: College Football Final, ESPNU
State Farm data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,044,334,227 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $80,077,002 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.40
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Power of Innovation
Ram Trucks: Power of Innovation
Premiered on: College Football, FOX
Ram Trucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,489,203,275 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,493,307 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.46
Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Meatoberfest: Sandwich Celebration
Arby's: Meatoberfest: Sandwich Celebration
Premiered on: The Walking Dead, AMC
Arby's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,827,255,813 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,610,332 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.29
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

