Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lexus, State Farm, Arby’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Oct. 4-6).
A few highlights: Arby’s wants you to celebrate something called Meatoberfest by eating a Beer Cheese Triple Stack or one of its other beer-infused sandwiches. NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Pat Mahomes turn up in a State Farm agent’s (confusing) dream. And Lexus asks “Can you see with your ears?” in a quietly emotive ad that directs viewers to lexus.com/curiosity.