Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Little Caesars, Home Depot, Rocket Mortgage and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 26, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Little Caesars hypes its new $7 Pepperoni Cheeser Cheeser pizza. Home Depot says that “every home has things it needs—things that need to be fixed or fixed up.” And Rocket Mortgage wants you to “join us in thanking our essential workers.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Essential Every Day
Rocket Mortgage: Essential Every Day
Premiered on: Unique Eats, Cooking Channel
Rocket Mortgage data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,172,049,697 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,610,711 (35% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.28
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
Built for America: The Connection
Ford: Built for America: The Connection
Premiered on: Young Sheldon, CBS
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,726,334,365 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,089,650 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.76
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Pump It Up
UrbanflixTV: Pump It Up
Premiered on: Non-Stop, TNT
UrbanflixTV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 8,192,408 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $138,584 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.47
Attention Index: 149 (49% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Tastes Like a Million Bucks
Little Caesars Pizza: Tastes Like a Million Bucks
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Little Caesars Pizza data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,453,619,960 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,484,141 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.80
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Every Home Has Things It Needs
The Home Depot: Every Home Has Things It Needs
Premiered on: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, USA Network
The Home Depot data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,748,245,234 (39% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,177,528 (35% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.29
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, BMW, WW and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, BMW, WW and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Facebook, Lincoln, MasterClass and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Facebook, Lincoln, MasterClass and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from SiriusXM, Etsy, Facebook and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from SiriusXM, Etsy, Facebook and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Disney+, Progressive, Unilever and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Disney+, Progressive, Unilever and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Sonic, T-Mobile, Corona and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Sonic, T-Mobile, Corona and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Domino’s, IBM, Fiat Chrysler and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Domino’s, IBM, Fiat Chrysler and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from M&M’s, Advil, Vaseline and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from M&M’s, Advil, Vaseline and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Adidas, Target, Google and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Adidas, Target, Google and more