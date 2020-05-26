Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Little Caesars, Home Depot, Rocket Mortgage and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Little Caesars hypes its new $7 Pepperoni Cheeser Cheeser pizza. Home Depot says that “every home has things it needs—things that need to be fixed or fixed up.” And Rocket Mortgage wants you to “join us in thanking our essential workers.”