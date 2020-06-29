Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lysol, Target, Jack in the Box and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 29, 2020.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from eBay, Love Has No Labels, Budweiser and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Lysol reminds us all to engage in “healthy habits,” including mask-wearing in public, and cleaning and disinfecting “frequently touched surfaces daily.” Target wants you to take advantage of its contactless same-day delivery service. And Jack in the Box hypes its Southwest Cheddar Cheeseburger with the help of its animated Menutaur character.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
What's Next
IKEA: What's Next
Premiered on: Tennis, Tennis Channel
IKEA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 23,649,118 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $103,847 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.87
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Reopening Procedures
Burger King: Reopening Procedures
Premiered on: Halloween II, Independent Film (IFC)
Burger King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,371,246,599 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,501,057 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.03
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Best
Jack in the Box: The Best
Premiered on: The Steve Wilkos Show, MyNetworkTV
Jack in the Box data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 239,457,358 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,064,494 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.72
Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)
Contactless Same-Day Delivery
Target: Contactless Same-Day Delivery
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Target data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,866,418,547 (41% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,667,299 (45% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.88
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Healthy Habits
Lysol: Healthy Habits
Premiered on: What's Happening!!, TV ONE
Lysol data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 544,942,052 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,578,295 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.22
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

