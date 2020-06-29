Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lysol, Target, Jack in the Box and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Lysol reminds us all to engage in “healthy habits,” including mask-wearing in public, and cleaning and disinfecting “frequently touched surfaces daily.” Target wants you to take advantage of its contactless same-day delivery service. And Jack in the Box hypes its Southwest Cheddar Cheeseburger with the help of its animated Menutaur character.