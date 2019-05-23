Watch the newest commercials on TV from Mastercard, FabFitFun, Showtime and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on May 21.
Savannah Chrisley of USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” and “Growing Up Chrisley” hypes a FabFitFun summer-edition subscription box filled with beauty products. An aspiring singer named Kris gets a Mastercard “Priceless Surprise”: Blake Shelton invites her to take the stage of “The Voice.” And Showtime promotes “City on a Hill,” its new original series starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge.