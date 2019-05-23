Watch the newest commercials on TV from Mastercard, FabFitFun, Showtime and more

Hot Spots

Published on May 23, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on May 21.

Savannah Chrisley of USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” and “Growing Up Chrisley” hypes a FabFitFun summer-edition subscription box filled with beauty products. An aspiring singer named Kris gets a Mastercard “Priceless Surprise”: Blake Shelton invites her to take the stage of “The Voice.” And Showtime promotes “City on a Hill,” its new original series starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
NBC: The Voice: Kris & Her Priceless Surprise
Mastercard: NBC: The Voice: Kris & Her Priceless Surprise
Premiered on: The Voice, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Moments You Plan For: The Family Record Store
MassMutual: Moments You Plan For: The Family Record Store
Premiered on: New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, CNN
MassMutual data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 154,811,058 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,882,237 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.21
Attention Index: 60 (40% more interruptions than avg.)
Summer Kit Unboxing
FabFitFun.com: Summer Kit Unboxing
Premiered on: The Pioneer Woman, Food Network
FabFitFun.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 41,159,295 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $675,322 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.97
Attention Index: 151 (51% fewer interruptions than avg.)
City on a Hill
Showtime: City on a Hill
Premiered on: NCIS, CBS
Showtime data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 65,606,182 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $342,966 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.63
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Treat Yourself
FabFitFun.com: Treat Yourself
Premiered on: Southern Charm, BRAVO
FabFitFun.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 41,159,295 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $675,322 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.97
Attention Index: 151 (51% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

