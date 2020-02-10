Watch the newest commercials on TV from Metro by T-Mobile, ADT, P.F. Chang’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Feb. 6.
A few highlights: Jonathan and Drew Scott of HGTV “Property Brothers” fame pop up in another of a series of spots for ADT, the home security brand; this time they promote a $250,000 home-renovation giveaway. Metro by T-Mobile tells the story of a young entrepreneur named Daniella who relies on the carrier’s unlimited plan. And P.F. Chang’s serves up some mouthwatering shots of its Korean Bulgogi Steak dinner.