Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Metro by T-Mobile, ADT, P.F. Chang’s and more

Published on February 10, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Feb. 6.

A few highlights: Jonathan and Drew Scott of HGTV “Property Brothers” fame pop up in another of a series of spots for ADT, the home security brand; this time they promote a $250,000 home-renovation giveaway. Metro by T-Mobile tells the story of a young entrepreneur named Daniella who relies on the carrier’s unlimited plan. And P.F. Chang’s serves up some mouthwatering shots of its Korean Bulgogi Steak dinner. 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Shoes So Fresh: Van Trip
Finish Line: Shoes So Fresh: Van Trip
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The History Shakers
Coca-Cola: The History Shakers
Premiered on: The First 48, A&E
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Rule Your Day: Daniella
Metro by T-Mobile: Rule Your Day: Daniella
Premiered on: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, USA Network
Metro by T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 190,075,407 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,479,086 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.39
Attention Index: 44 (56% more interruptions than avg.)
Korean Bulgogi Steak
P.F. Chang’s: Korean Bulgogi Steak
Premiered on: What's Happening!!, TV ONE
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Smart Home Security System' Featuring Jonathan and Drew Scott
ADT: Smart Home Security System' Featuring Jonathan and Drew Scott
Premiered on: Unique Eats, Cooking Channel
ADT data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 607,402,256 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,889,755 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.58
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular