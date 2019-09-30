Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nationwide, Taco Bell, Chevron and more

Published on September 30, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 26.

A few highlights: Peyton Manning and Brad Paisley team up to promote Nationwide’s current insurance sign-up bonus: a free Amazon Echo Auto device. Chevron says that its gas with Techron offers both unbeatable cleaning power and unbeatable mileage. And Taco Bell reminds you that National Taco Day is Oct. 4.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Jingle Sessions: Band Shopping List
Nationwide Insurance: Jingle Sessions: Band Shopping List
Premiered on: Dating: No Filter, E!
Nationwide Insurance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 663,445,259 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,894,254 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.62
Attention Index: 138 (38% fewer interruptions than avg.)
El Cruncho
Taco Bell: El Cruncho
Premiered on: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, MTV
Taco Bell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,045,964,109 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,542,148 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.40
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Unbeatable
Chevron: Unbeatable
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
Chevron data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 34,138,924 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $234,211 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.28
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: May the Force Be With Us
Disney Resorts: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: May the Force Be With Us
Premiered on: The View, ABC
Disney Resorts data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,541,818 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $0 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.02
Attention Index: 173 (73% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Water Resistant
Casio: Water Resistant
Premiered on: Street League Skateboarding, NBC Sports
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

