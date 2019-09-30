Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nationwide, Taco Bell, Chevron and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 26.
A few highlights: Peyton Manning and Brad Paisley team up to promote Nationwide’s current insurance sign-up bonus: a free Amazon Echo Auto device. Chevron says that its gas with Techron offers both unbeatable cleaning power and unbeatable mileage. And Taco Bell reminds you that National Taco Day is Oct. 4.