Watch the newest commercials on TV from New Balance, Sylvania, Lego and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 30.
A few highlights: Hurdler and sprinter Sydney McLaughlin and distance runner Boris Berian help New Balance hype its new FuelCell trainers. Lego serves up another in its series of endearing “Rebuild the World” spots. And Sylvania wants you to replace the headlights in your car with “whiter, brighter Sylvania bulbs” for safety’s sake.