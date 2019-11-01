Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from New Balance, Sylvania, Lego and more

Published on November 01, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 30.

A few highlights: Hurdler and sprinter Sydney McLaughlin and distance runner Boris Berian help New Balance hype its new FuelCell trainers. Lego serves up another in its series of endearing “Rebuild the World” spots. And Sylvania wants you to replace the headlights in your car with “whiter, brighter Sylvania bulbs” for safety’s sake.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

A Speed Commercial
New Balance: A Speed Commercial
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
New Balance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 14,321,982 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $96,828 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.15
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
Headlight Savings Time
Sylvania: Headlight Savings Time
Premiered on: The Weather Channel LIVE, Weather Channel
Sylvania data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,911,623 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $554 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.38
Attention Index: 151 (51% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2019 World Series Champions
MLB Shop: 2019 World Series Champions
Premiered on: 2019 World Series, FOX
MLB Shop data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 97,129,827 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,842,718 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.44
Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)
Rebuild the World: Construction
LEGO: Rebuild the World: Construction
Premiered on: 2019 World Series, FOX
LEGO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 645,455,879 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,459,310 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.25
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Jumanji: Smoky Bacon
Zaxby's: Jumanji: Smoky Bacon
Premiered on: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, BET
Zaxby's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 194,742,393 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $991,883 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 77.61
Attention Index: 25 (75% more interruptions than avg.)

