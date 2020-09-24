Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Chevy, Allstate and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Mark Ingram and Tim Tebow go birdwatching in a new installment of Nissan’s wry “Heisman House” series of commercials. (A web version of this spot debuted on Sept. 10.) Allstate vividly illustrates “the feeling of total protection.” (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Allstate rolls out first work from Droga5—without any ‘Mayhem.’”) And Chevrolet shows off a 2021 Chevy Trailblazer that was customized by “Batman” fans at DC Fandome—although small print on-screen at the end of the ad reads: “Sorry, DC Styled Trailblazer Not Available For Sale.”