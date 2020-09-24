Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Chevy, Allstate and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 24, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Mark Ingram and Tim Tebow go birdwatching in a new installment of Nissan’s wry “Heisman House” series of commercials. (A web version of this spot debuted on Sept. 10.) Allstate vividly illustrates “the feeling of total protection.” (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Allstate rolls out first work from Droga5—without any ‘Mayhem.’”) And Chevrolet shows off a 2021 Chevy Trailblazer that was customized by “Batman” fans at DC Fandome—although small print on-screen at the end of the ad reads: “Sorry, DC Styled Trailblazer Not Available For Sale.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
DC FanDome: Superhero Approved
Chevrolet: DC FanDome: Superhero Approved
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, TNT
Chevrolet data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,651,050,055 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,285,576 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.95
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Emmy Awards: Doorbell Interview
DoorDash: Emmy Awards: Doorbell Interview
Premiered on: 72nd Emmy Awards, ABC
DoorDash data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 923,907,939 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,016,314 (41% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.05
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
Heisman House: Bird Watching
Nissan: Heisman House: Bird Watching
Premiered on: Nissan Pregame Rush, ABC
Nissan data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,303,755,398 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,964,674 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.06
Attention Index: 144 (44% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Live Betting with Vince Wilfork
FanDuel: Live Betting with Vince Wilfork
Premiered on: The Arena, TNT
FanDuel data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,717,179,209 (31% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,610,508 (25% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.09
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Roll Up
Allstate: Roll Up
Premiered on: 2020 U.S. Open Golf Championship, NBC
Allstate data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,257,752,652 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,426,577 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 81.70
Attention Index: 55 (45% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

