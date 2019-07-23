Watch the newest commercials on TV from Old Navy, Office Depot, Windex and more

Hot Spots

Published on July 23, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (July 19-21).

A few highlights: Office Depot wants you to know about its “doorbuster” sale of the moment: spiral notebooks for just 10 cents each. Windex says “Light is life” (and “Let it all in”) in a spot that’s about, yes, the pleasures of cleaning your windows. And Busy Philipps helps Old Navy hype its high-rise slim straight jeans.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Reunion
Old Navy: Reunion
Premiered on: Family Guy, Freeform
Old Navy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 938,135,016 (42% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,371,264 (51% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.83
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Back to School: Some Pens? Get All the Pens
Office Depot: Back to School: Some Pens? Get All the Pens
Premiered on: College Football Top 25 Games of 2018, ESPNU
Office Depot data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 218,453,829 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,408,724 (30% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.55
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Apollo 11: The Destination
IBM: Apollo 11: The Destination
Premiered on: ATP/WTA Tennis, Tennis Channel
IBM data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 339,612,568 (38% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,544,144 (49% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.21
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
First Practice to First Place
Speedo: First Practice to First Place
Premiered on: Swimming, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Light Is Life
Windex: Light Is Life
Premiered on: A Royal Christmas, Hallmark
Windex data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 14,479,448 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $137,244 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.30
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

