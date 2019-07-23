Watch the newest commercials on TV from Old Navy, Office Depot, Windex and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (July 19-21).
A few highlights: Office Depot wants you to know about its “doorbuster” sale of the moment: spiral notebooks for just 10 cents each. Windex says “Light is life” (and “Let it all in”) in a spot that’s about, yes, the pleasures of cleaning your windows. And Busy Philipps helps Old Navy hype its high-rise slim straight jeans.