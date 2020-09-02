Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Pandora, Jockey, Crystal Geyser and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 02, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Pandora, the jewelry brand, suggests you commemorate life’s “memorable firsts”—from taking your first road trip to having your first child—with its charm bracelets. Country star Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer get ready(-ish) for his Jockey underwear shoot. And Crystal Geyser wants you to know it sources its bottled water from natural springs.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Your New Go-To
Jockey: Your New Go-To
Premiered on: The Young and the Restless, CBS
Jockey data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 7,826,705 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,951 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.95
Attention Index: 143 (43% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Celebrate Your Special First Moments
Pandora: Celebrate Your Special First Moments
Premiered on: ABC World News Now, ABC
Pandora data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 20,586,051 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $194,431 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.79
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
It's Time to Assemble
Crystal Dynamics: It's Time to Assemble
Premiered on: SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt, ESPN
Crystal Dynamics data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 61,588,979 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,387,941 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.99
Attention Index: 162 (62% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Meet Lionel
Crystal Geyser: Meet Lionel
Premiered on: Have Thinning Hair? Keranique Can Help Regrow Beautiful, Thicker Hair!, Freeform
Crystal Geyser data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 78,625,807 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $193,899 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.24
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fire
Army National Guard: Fire
Premiered on: Family Ties, Antenna TV
Army National Guard data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 160,769,895 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,039,816 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.39
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

