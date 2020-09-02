Watch the newest commercials on TV from Pandora, Jockey, Crystal Geyser and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Pandora, the jewelry brand, suggests you commemorate life’s “memorable firsts”—from taking your first road trip to having your first child—with its charm bracelets. Country star Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer get ready(-ish) for his Jockey underwear shoot. And Crystal Geyser wants you to know it sources its bottled water from natural springs.