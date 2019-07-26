Watch the newest commercials on TV from Peloton, Burger King, Crayola and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 24.
A few highlights: In a back-to-school spot, Crayola hypes its Take Note line of pens, markers and highlighters. Taco Bell serves up another in a series of ads promoting its new $1 tacos. And a dad gets a little bit too into singing along with his streaming-video workout (to his son’s bemusement) in Peloton’s latest.