Watch the newest commercials on TV from Peloton, Burger King, Crayola and more

Published on July 26, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 24.

A few highlights: In a back-to-school spot, Crayola hypes its Take Note line of pens, markers and highlighters. Taco Bell serves up another in a series of ads promoting its new $1 tacos. And a dad gets a little bit too into singing along with his streaming-video workout (to his son’s bemusement) in Peloton’s latest.

You Torch, Bro?
Truth: You Torch, Bro?
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
Truth data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 90,227,477 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,544,924 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.14
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
Angry Birds 2: Piggy Island
Angry Birds: Angry Birds 2: Piggy Island
Premiered on: Fear Factor, MTV2
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Do Your Thing
Crayola: Do Your Thing
Premiered on: The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Freeform
Crayola data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,202,827 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,837 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.44
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)
Taco-Bout a Surprise: Nuggets
Burger King: Taco-Bout a Surprise: Nuggets
Premiered on: Tour de France Pre Show, NBC Sports
Burger King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,053,197,601 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,144,192 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.87
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Ready or Not
Peloton: Ready or Not
Premiered on: NHL Tonight, NHL
Peloton data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 568,272,445 (34% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,287,321 (39% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.00
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

