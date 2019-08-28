Watch the newest commercials on TV from Pepsi, Geico, Angel Soft and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 26.
A few highlights: Pepsi pays tribute to Missy Elliott in a spot that debuted during the MTV Video Music Awards telecast. Angel Soft hypes its lavender-scented toilet paper tubes with a little help from a cat doing its business. And former NFL star Jerome “The Bus” Bettis dominates a neighborhood flag football game in Geico’s latest.