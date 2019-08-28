Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Pepsi, Geico, Angel Soft and more

Published on August 28, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 26.

A few highlights: Pepsi pays tribute to Missy Elliott in a spot that debuted during the MTV Video Music Awards telecast. Angel Soft hypes its lavender-scented toilet paper tubes with a little help from a cat doing its business. And former NFL star Jerome “The Bus” Bettis dominates a neighborhood flag football game in Geico’s latest.

 

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Props to Missy
Pepsi: Props to Missy
Premiered on: 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Logo
Pepsi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,777,514,278 (48% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,085,790 (37% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.05
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Flag Football with Jerome Bettis
GEICO: Flag Football with Jerome Bettis
Premiered on: Q13 News This Morning 6am, FOX
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,293,560,718 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $66,182,759 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.24
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Quattro Brothers: Dolphin
Little Caesars Pizza: Quattro Brothers: Dolphin
Premiered on: College Football, ESPNU
Little Caesars Pizza data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,655,751,748 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,983,546 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.22
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Thrilled to Death
Hinge: Thrilled to Death
Premiered on: The Practice, Ovation
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Cat
Angel Soft: Cat
Premiered on: Guy's Grocery Games, Food Network
Angel Soft data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 300,407,559 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,203,360 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.42
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

